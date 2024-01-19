From words to deeds. After calling for amending the constitution to designate South Korea as the “principal enemy,” Kim Jong-un tested an “undersea nuclear weapons system.” At least this is the definition used by KCNA, North Korea's state news agency. This is the Haeil-5-23 underwater nuclear system, a weapon that Pyongyang has defined as still under development but which could represent a relevant strategic variant. Haeil-5-23 would in fact be capable of carrying out covert nuclear attacks against naval forces and ports through an underwater drone system.

The test was carried out in the East Sea of ​​Korea, as Pyongyang calls the Sea of ​​Japan. “Our Army's counterattack posture based on underwater nuclear warheads is being further strengthened, and its various maritime and submarine response actions will continue to deter hostile military maneuvers by the U.S. and allied navies,” the agency reported. press of the Kim regime. The Haeil conducted its first test in March 2023 and this is its fourth test in less than a year.

Pyongyang justifies the move as a response to joint maritime military exercises by South Korea, Japan and the United States that took place in recent days. The trilateral maneuvers involved nine warships, including the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson.

The back and forth seems destined to continue, with Seoul having promised for some time to respond “blow for blow” to the “provocations” of North Korea, which since the beginning of the year has carried out new launches of ballistic missiles and above all fired shots of artillery along the maritime border, causing for the first time in several years the evacuation of the inhabitants of two small islands administered by South Korea.

After having defined the historical objective of reunification as a “mistake”, Kim also asked to amend the North Korean constitution to effectively sanction the separation and rivalry with the South. A move which immediately led to the abolition of all the agencies dedicated to inter-Korean cooperation, a worrying development after the 2018 military agreement was canceled at the end of November following the launch of Pyongyang's first spy satellite.

A satellite which according to Seoul would have enjoyed technological assistance from Russia, where North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui visited in recent days. Kim's diplomat met with her counterpart Sergei Lavrov, announcing a strengthening of strategic and military relations, as well as President Vladimir Putin. A meeting about which few details were revealed, but which would have served to prepare a future historic visit by the Russian president to Pyongyang. Meanwhile, as soon as she returned home, the new move with the submarine nuclear weapon. With tension continuing to rise on the Korean peninsula.