People watch the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, November 3, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea on Thursday launched at least two more short-range missiles minutes after another long-range projectile triggered a warning in several regions of Japan.

“The Army of the Republic of Korea (South Korea’s official name) today detected the launch of what appears to be a long-range ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyang around from 7:40 a.m. (7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Brasília time) bound for the East Sea (the name given in the two Koreas to the Sea of ​​Japan),” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The entity also reported the detection of two “short-range ballistic missiles launched into the East Sea from the Gaechon area of ​​South Pyongan province at around 8:39 am (8:39 pm on Wednesday in Brasília)”. .

The first of the missiles launched activated Japan’s J-Alert system, which was broadcast in Niigata, Yamagata (both on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan), and Miyagi (northeast), but the Japanese Ministry of Defense later added that the missile , which crashed in the Pacific, according to the Coast Guard, did not fly over the archipelago.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told the press that the trajectory of the first missile indicated that it would pass over the archipelago, but that the projectile “disappeared from the radar” as it flew over the Sea of ​​Japan and that further analysis is under way.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also described as “intolerable” the latest series of launches by North Korea, which the day before fired around twenty projectiles, a record number for Kim Jong-un’s regime in a single day. .