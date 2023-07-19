North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan this Wednesday (19) in an alleged response to the arrival of a US submarine, loaded with atomic weapons, in South Korea, an event that also happened this morning (local date).

The arrival of the submersible with the weapons takes place on the eve of the first meeting of the so-called Nuclear Consultation Council (NCG) between Seoul and Washington.

The South Korean military detected the two missiles launched “into the East Sea (the name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas) from the Sunan region (near Pyongyang) between 3:30 am and 3:46 am today (3:30 pm and 3:46 pm on Tuesday in Brasilia),” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

“North Korea’s ballistic missiles landed in the East Sea after flying about 550 kilometers each, and the detailed specifications of these missiles are being thoroughly evaluated by the intelligence authorities of the Republic of Korea (South Korea’s official name) and the US,” it added.

The North Korean launch came just hours after the NCG held its first meeting in the South Korean capital.

After that meeting, the coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region of the US National Security Council, Kurt Campbell, announced the arrival in Busan (350 kilometers southeast of Seoul) of the USS Kentucky, a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying atomic ballistic missiles (SSBN) – it is the first of its kind to go to South Korea in about 40 years.

Both the creation of the NCG and the sending of the submarine were agreed in April with the signing of the Washington Declaration by the presidents of the USA and South Korea, Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol.

In the document, the US pledged to strengthen the so-called “extended deterrence”, through which it protects its ally and seeks to discourage Pyongyang from pursuing the development of weapons of mass destruction.

The NCG is a bilateral mechanism to coordinate US responses to potential North Korean attacks, including the nuclear option.

Earlier last week, North Korea’s Ministry of National Defense condemned the US plan to send the SSBN to South Korea.

Shortly thereafter, Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, accused the US of carrying out airstrikes, and on July 12, the regime launched its most sophisticated intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-18, for the second time.

Today’s launch also came after a US soldier, while on a tourist visit, crossed the South Korean border into North Korea, where he is currently being held.