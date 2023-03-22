The situation on the Korean peninsula is tense due to the North Korean missile launches made today, in response to military exercises joint ventures between the United States and South Korea.

The latest cruise missile launch was from the Hamhung area into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula. intelligence authorities from South Korea and the United States they are analyzing the launch for more details.

North Korea is not prohibited from firing cruise missiles under United Nations sanctions. The launch is North Korea’s 10th this year.

The South Korean military has pledged to continue joint training exercises on the ground with the United States at “high intensity” while maintaining a “firm combined defense stance”.

Furthermore, the news that North Korea has enlisted 800,000 soldiers in a single day to fight the United States has further increased tension on the peninsula.

most of volunteers have no experience in the military and have decided to enlist to counter what they see as a provocation of nuclear war by the US imperialists. This figure is significant compared to the number of military personnel from other countries, such as Spain, the United States and South Korea.