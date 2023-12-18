North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this Monday, marking its fifth launch of this type this year. record figure that underlines the advances of Pyongyang's weapons program and the significant military escalation in the region.

Pyongyang, which in November announced that it was canceling a military treaty with Seoul to reduce tension in border areas due to criticism of the launch of its first spy satellite into orbitmanaged to normalize long-range projectile launches this year.

In the same wayvisits by strategic assets to the peninsula have become a daily occurrence: on Sunday the American nuclear-powered submarine USS Missouri arrived in the port of Busanthe umpteenth of this type – along with various aircraft carriers and Pentagon bombers – to arrive in South Korea in the last twelve months with the goal of exhibiting the deterrent scheme agreed upon by Washington and Seoul.

In the midst of all this display of military muscle, this year closes with the certainty that, after the end of the dialogue stage in 2019, The policy of warnings and sanctions seems to have less and less effect on the North Korean regime, which has released another string of weapons developments in 2023. (a nuclear torpedo, a submarine capable of launching several ballistic missiles, its first spy satellite or its first solid fuel ICBM).



All this inventory adds up to an increasingly complete arsenal which makes the ability to launch preemptive attacks by allies increasingly limited.

To this we must add that Pyongyang has chosen to strengthen its ties with Beijing and Moscowwhich have vetoed new sanctions against the regime and seem to provide it with certain security guarantees in a global framework marked by the wars in Israel and Ukraine and the growing acrimony between autocracies and states that consider themselves democratic.

What is known about the new launch

After launch, The South Korean military reported detecting an ICBM missile “fired from the Pyongyang area into the East Sea.” (name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas) around 8:24″ it moved at an open angle and landed in the water after flying about 1,000 kilometers.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

For its part, The Japanese Government confirmed the time of the launch, adding that it fell at around 9:37 local time (00.37 GMT) outside the special economic zone. (EEZ) of the Asian country, 250 kilometers west of the island of Okushiri, next to Hokkaido (north of the country), and said that the projectile reached a maximum height of about 6,000 kilometers.

According to this Japanese estimate, The projectile would have a potential range of about 15,000 kilometersenough to reach all of North America and Central America, as well as part of South America, from North Korea.

“The Republic of Korea (South's official name), the US and Japan have been prepared for joint detection and monitoring (of the launch), and the three parties have closely shared information alerts on the ballistic missile launched by North Korea.”added the southern Army.

In a new example of the strengthening of relations – especially with regard to security – at the trilateral level, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington had stated in previous days that its system for sharing real-time information on North Korean launches was to be put into operation imminently.

The day before, North Korea launched another short-range ballistic missile.

The day before, when North Korea launched another short-range ballistic missile, South Korean and Japanese military authorities sent their first alerts simultaneouslywhich indicates that the aforementioned exchange framework is now operational.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol He made precise reference to this system during the emergency meeting held this Monday by the National Security Council. (NSC) in Seoul.

“Using the system to share real-time information on North Korean missiles, we need to push for a proactive response by the Republic of Korea (official name of the South), the US and Japan,” Yoon said during the meeting. .

For his part, the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, condemned the launch and, like the South Korean government and army, recalled that it represents “a violation of UN resolutions.”and a threat to peace and security in the region.”

EFE