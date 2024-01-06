The North Korean Army fired around sixty artillery projectiles this Saturday from its west coast, in the second live fire exercise in the last two days near the maritime border with South Korea, as confirmed by the General Staff. Seoul team in a statement.

The new round of shooting began around 4:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. in Spain), a day after the launch of two hundred projectiles near the South Korean islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong, in the Yellow Sea, whose residents were ordered to take refuge immediately. .

The projectiles ended up hitting the northern boundary line – which acts as a de facto maritime boundary – established within the framework of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement with the aim of reducing tensions and from which Pyongyang decided to withdraw in November.

After denouncing the resumption of North Korean shooting, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff has once again criticized the operations as “an act that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula and increases tensions.”

“If they threaten our people with artillery fire in the non-hostilities zone, our Army will also take appropriate military measures,” the General Staff warned in its statement, reported by the official South Korean Yonhap news agency.