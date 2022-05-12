North Korea today launched on a test basis what the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) considered to be three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan. (called the East Sea in the two Koreas).

“The South Korean military detected three short-range ballistic missiles fired by North Korea. from the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyang to the East Sea at around 18:29 (0929 GMT) today,” the JCS said in a statement.

Sunan is the area where the Pyongyang airport is located and from where the regime carried out its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches in five years in March.

Today’s launch, the 16th since the beginning of the year, comes just five days after launching a submarine-based ballistic missile (SLBM) and It is also the third test of this type in just one week.a pace motivated by the weapons modernization plan approved by Pyongyang last year.

The test also seems to be a clear show of strength since it comes on the same day that the regime announced the detection of its first cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, which provides a scenario of uncertainty in a country that has not administered no vaccine and has insufficient epidemic resources.

For its part, The Japanese Coast Guard reported that what was launched today would have fallen into the waters of the Sea of ​​​​Japan around 6:43 p.m. local time. (9.43 GMT) outside the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the archipelago.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense is collecting details of the launch, while the Executive led by Fumio Kishida called an emergency meeting to analyze the latest North Korean test.

This test comes at a time when North Korea, which remains completely cut off from the outside by the pandemic, is preparing what appears to be its first nuclear test of 2017, which experts say could take place as soon as this month.

US President Joe Biden will travel to Seoul next week and is expected to send a message to Pyongyangwhich has ignored invitations from Seoul and Washington to resume a dialogue that has been stalled since the failed Hanoi denuclearization summit in 2019.

