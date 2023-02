North Korea-launched ballistic missile crashes into sea off Japan | Photograph:

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over the Sea of ​​Japan on Saturday. The move was in retaliation for US and South Korean plans to hold joint military exercises in the region next month.

The launch was detected by the Japanese government. The missile flew for 66 minutes and traveled 900 kilometers from Sunan, North Korea, until it landed in Japanese waters, west of Hokkaido, at 6:27 pm (6:27 am GMT), according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Pyongyang’s last missile launch had taken place over the New Year.

On Friday, North Korea threatened to launch unprecedented retaliation against any joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea. The two countries annually hold the “Shield of Freedom” exercise, which trains troops to respond to an eventual North Korean attack.

However, the action is seen by Pyongyang as a step in preparation for an eventual invasion of North Korea, according to the state news agency Yonhap.

Last week, the North Korean government held a night military parade and displayed more than a dozen intercontinental missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. It was the largest number of such missiles ever displayed at one time by Pyongyang.

Each of these missiles can carry several nuclear warheads and reach the United States. So, in theory, a multiple strike could overwhelm American anti-aircraft defenses and hit US soil.

Pyongyang’s “reckless behavior” was condemned by the group of chancellors of the G7, the largest economies on the planet, who are participating in the Security Conference in Munich, Germany.