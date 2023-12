North Korea launches ballistic missile towards Japan and increases tensions in the region | Photo: KCNA/EFE

Japan reported this Sunday (17) that North Korea sent a ballistic missile towards the Japanese Sea. However, the power or quantity of the weapons tested are not yet known. The Japanese and South Korean governments did not elaborate on what happened.

“Our military detected a suspected short-range ballistic missile fired from the Pyongyang region towards the East Sea at around 10:38 p.m. [horário local]”, declared the General Staff of South Korea. Japan is located at the opposite end of the East Sea from North and South Korea.

The weapon launched would have traveled more than 370km, according to information from the Japanese government. It is worth mentioning that North Korea is prohibited from carrying out any activity with ballistic missiles following resolutions imposed by the UN Security Council. Tensions in the region, however, have increased in recent weeks.

This weekend, South Korea and the United States sent a message to Pyongyang, stating that any nuclear attack could mean the “end of the North Korean regime.”

In September, Pyongyang made an amendment to the Constitution that allows it to intensify its policy for developing nuclear forces, in which dictator Kim Jong-un intends to accelerate the production of nuclear weapons. According to the North Korean autocrat, his intention is to stop the “provocations” coming from Washington. Shortly afterwards, in November, North Korea said it would break the 2018 treaty that provides for the reduction of military personnel on the border with South Korea.

“The North Korean Armed Forces will completely neutralize the attempt by the United States and its forces to start a nuclear war,” said a North Korean statement that criticized the measures taken by the United States and South Korea for “increasing tensions ” in the region.

It is believed, however, that this Sunday's launch was a way to mark the anniversary of the death of the dictator's father, Kim Jong Il, who died on December 17, 2011. The South Korean Army also claims that it has reinforced its mechanisms mapping and has shared information about what happened with U.S.