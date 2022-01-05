The US Army and Seoul confirmed that North Korea launched a missile into the sea on January 5, the first of 2022. The action is seen as a clear signal from Pyongyang that it is not interested in returning to denuclearization talks, while concentrates on increasing his arsenal of weapons.

North Korea’s ballistic missile launch came just a week after, in a meeting with the ruling party, leader Kim Jong-Un promised to strengthen his country’s military capabilities.

It also came just hours before South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a ceremony near the border with the North for the start of construction of a rail line that he hopes will eventually connect the divided Korean peninsula. Moon called it “a springboard for peace and regional balance” on the peninsula.

The projectile was fired at around 8:10 am local time from an inland location on the east coast and out to sea, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile landed in the Sea of ​​Japan, although outside its territorial waters, local press reported, and according to the nation’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, the projectile flew over 500 kilometers.

This is a clear challenge from Pyongyang to the international community, as UN Security Council resolutions prohibit all tests with atomic weapons and ballistic missiles and have imposed numerous sanctions on its nuclear program.

But the North Korean nation has continued to fire a variety of new short-range ballistic missiles, including one launched from a submarine last October. So, he argued that he shouldn’t be penalized for developing weapons that other countries already possess.

“Our Army maintains a readiness posture for a possible additional launch, while closely monitoring the situation in close cooperation with the United States,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff warned in a statement.

In addition, the South Korean National Security Council called an emergency meeting and stressed that this launch occurred “at a time when internal and external stability is extremely important” and called on the North Korean authorities to return to the dialogue table.

The alarms are reigniting in the region. In Japan, the Foreign Ministry announced that the Foreign and Defense Ministers will hold talks with their US counterparts on Friday, January 7, to discuss security issues.

Are the possibilities of a dialogue on denuclearization diluted?

Moon acknowledged that the launch raised concerns and called on North Korea to make sincere efforts to resume talks on its denuclearization.

“We must not lose hope of dialogue to fundamentally overcome this situation (…) If both Koreas work together and build trust, peace will one day be achieved,” the president said.

However, Pyongyang’s new moves increasingly push that possibility away, and Moon faces greater challenges in his drive to achieve diplomatic breakthrough before his five-year term ends next May.

Reconnecting the two Koreas via rail was just a central theme in the meetings between Kim and Moon in 2018, but those efforts went nowhere as talks aimed at convincing North Korea to surrender its nuclear weapons. in exchange for easing international sanctions they faltered in 2019.

Military equipment is displayed in a parade for the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party on January 14, 2021 in Pyongyang, North Korea. © North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) via Reuters

International diplomacy collapsed over differences over how much sanction relief should be given to North Korea in exchange for limited denuclearization measures.

Since then, Kim Jong-Un has threatened to expand his atomic arsenal, despite the fact that his country’s economy has suffered major setbacks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, persistent economic sanctions and mismanagement by his government.

“Rather than expressing its readiness towards denuclearization talks or its interest in an end-of-war declaration, North Korea is signaling that neither the Omicron variant nor the domestic food shortage will stop its aggressive missile development,” Leif said. -Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Seoul University.

The US Congressional Research Service concluded in a report issued last December that North Korea “continues to build a nuclear combat capability designed to evade regional ballistic missile defenses.”

With Reuters, AP and EFE