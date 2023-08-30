Thursday, August 31, 2023
North Korea launches an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2023
in World
0
North Korea

(Photo reference).

(Photo reference).

The launch comes after the US deployed a B-1 strategic bomber on Wednesday.

See also  The Credit Suisse crisis causes a new outbreak of panic in the financial system

North Korea launched this Wednesday an “unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea (Sea of ​​Japan),” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement, while The Government of Japan also reported the launch of the projectile, which would have already fallen into the water.

The launch comes after the United States deployed a B-1 strategic bomber on the Korean peninsula on Wednesday as part of its large joint exercises with South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) and also in response “to what North Korea claims that it was the launch of a space rocket,” according to the South Korean Ministry of Defense.

On August 24, Pyongyang launched a Chollima-1 rocket to unsuccessfully try to put a spy satellite into orbit for the second time this year, an action that the allies consider a covert test of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology. , something that is prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions.

(Developing).

EFE

Recommended

