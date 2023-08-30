North Korea launches an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea launched this Wednesday an “unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea (Sea of ​​Japan),” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement, while The Government of Japan also reported the launch of the projectile, which would have already fallen into the water.

The launch comes after the United States deployed a B-1 strategic bomber on the Korean peninsula on Wednesday as part of its large joint exercises with South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) and also in response “to what North Korea claims that it was the launch of a space rocket,” according to the South Korean Ministry of Defense.

On August 24, Pyongyang launched a Chollima-1 rocket to unsuccessfully try to put a spy satellite into orbit for the second time this year, an action that the allies consider a covert test of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology. , something that is prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions.

(Developing).

EFE