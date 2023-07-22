The launch occurred around 4:00 local time (1900 GMT Friday), according to Yonhap, and comes just three days after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan amid heightened tensions on the peninsula..

The agency stated that “South Korean and American intelligence is evaluating” the launch.

This new military test also comes two days after Pyongyang announced that stopping an American nuclear submarine in South Korea may justify its use of nuclear weapons..

The next day, Seoul responded to this threat, stressing that any such attack would mean the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime.

Kim had announced in 2022 that his country’s status as a nuclear power is “irreversible”, calling for strengthening his arsenal, especially with tactical nuclear weapons..

The cruise missile launch comes as US soldier Trevis King is believed to have been detained in Pyongyang after entering North Korea on Tuesday while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas..

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan are scheduled to meet in August to strengthen their cooperation in confronting Pyongyang’s growing threats.

During the same month, Washington and Seoul are scheduled to start their main annual joint military exercises, which North Korea considers rehearsals for invading its lands..