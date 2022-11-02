The temperature between the two Koreas rises again. In a new war test, North Korea has fired this Wednesday at least 23 ballistic missiles from various points and in different directions. One of them has impacted near the territorial waters of South Korea, 57 kilometers from Sokcho, a city on the South Korean east coast and located about 50 kilometers from the border with the North, and 167 kilometers north of Ulleung Island. , where the anti-aircraft alarm has been activated.

The Seoul army has assured that this is the first time that one of the projectiles of the Pyongyang regime has flown over the maritime border de facto between the two countries since the end of the Korean War in 1953, according to the South Korean agency Yonhap. The president of this country, Yoon Suk-yeol, has described it as an “effective act of territorial intrusion”, according to Reuters, and Seoul has responded immediately with the firing of three missiles also made over the sea in a northerly direction from fighter jets. combat. South Korean projectiles have also crossed the so-called Northern Limit Line, the disputed border between the two countries.

The launch of North Korean rockets has been recorded around 8:51 this Wednesday (00:51 in mainland Spain) from a point near the city of Wonsan, on the east coast of North Korea. One of the missiles has streaked through the sky in a southeasterly direction towards Ulleung Island. There, the anti-aircraft alarms were activated at 8:55 (local time), forcing its inhabitants to seek refuge for about 20 minutes, until finally the impact of the projectile in the open sea, which fell into “international waters”, was known. according to Yonhap.

The communist regime commanded with an iron fist by the supreme leader Kim Jong-un accumulates this 2022 an unusual number of ballistic tests; It has carried out nearly thirty tests with missiles of different ranges, well above the records of recent years. Among them, it tested the largest intercontinental projectile, known as “the monster”, in March – a test that the United States and South Korea consider a failure -, and less than a month ago it fired a long-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan and forced some of its citizens to take refuge. Various analysts believe that Pyongyang could be preparing a new nuclear test, more than five years after the last atomic test, which occurred in the midst of a row with then US President Donald Trump.

The North’s new missile launch has occurred while Seoul and Washington are carrying out a joint military exercise involving more than 240 aircraft, something that Pyongyang has denounced as a hostile act.

On Tuesday, a few hours before the incident, the regime demanded that the United States and its southern neighbor stop these training sessions, assuring that it was a “military provocation.” “A serious situation is being created on the Korean peninsula due to the excessive military confrontation of hostile forces,” said Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the North Korean Workers’ Party, through a statement collected by the country’s official agency, KCNA.

The joint air drill, dubbed Vigilant Storm, “is an aggressive and provocative military exercise aimed at the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in view of the number of fighters participating in it and its scale,” he added. The North Korean regime has also complained about the name of the exercise, due to its resemblance to Desert Storm, as Washington baptized the military operation of the first Gulf War, in 1991. “It is a bad omen,” Pak stressed.

