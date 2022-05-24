South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday (local time).

This comes days after South Korean and US leaders agreed to intensify joint military exercises and deploy US weapons.

The Japan Coast Guard also said North Korea had launched what was a suspected ballistic missile.

US President Joe Biden and his new South Korean counterpart Yoon Sok-yeol agreed on Saturday to hold larger military exercises and deploy more US strategic equipment if needed to deter North Korea.

But they also offered to send COVID-19 vaccines as North Korea battles its first confirmed outbreak of the coronavirus.