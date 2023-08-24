North Korea launched a missile “believed to be a ballistic missile”, according to what the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

It was not immediately clear what type of missile was fired, but the Kyodo news agency quoted the government in Tokyo as saying the projectile had flown over Japan. The launch falls on the first day of a period of time in which Pyongyang has notified Tokyo it will launch a satellite.