The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean army announced the launch, but did not give any details yet regarding the type or range of the missile.

On Thursday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, and warned of more angry military responses to US attempts to strengthen its security presence in the region with its allies. She said Washington was taking “a gamble you will regret.”

North Korea this year conducted a record number of missile launches, which are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions under sanctions imposed on Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear programmes.