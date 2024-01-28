North Korea launched several cruise missiles off a military base on the country's east coast, reports the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launches occurred around 8 this morning (local time). “Our defense cooperates closely with the United States to monitor other signs and activities of North Korea, while we strengthen surveillance and vigilance,” read a statement released in Seoul. It is the third North Korean missile launch since the beginning of the year, after the test of cruise missiles on the 24th and of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on the 14th.

Read also