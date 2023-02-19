North Korea launched several unidentified projectiles into the Sea of ​​Japan today (called the East Sea in both Koreas), as reported by the South Korean army in a brief statement and the Japanese authorities.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) did not offer more information about the launches, which They come a day after South Korea and the United States conducted joint aerial exercises with B-1 bombers..

The Japanese Coast Guard notified that the launch of the first missile occurred at 7:08 local time (22:08 GMT on Sunday), citing information provided by the Ministry of Defense, and noted that the projectile fell outside the waters of the exclusive economic zone. (EEZ) Japanese.

Shortly after, the Coast Guard announced the launch of two more missiles at 7:12 local time (22:12 GMT on Sunday) and 7:13 local time (22:13 on Sunday GMT), both of which fell outside the EEZ waters.

These launches come a day after South Korea and the US carried out aerial maneuvers involving two Pentagon B-1 strategic bombers, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The statement sent by the JCS did not initially specify the exact number of B-1, although in images of the maneuvers sent to the media, two bombers can be seen. This allied action came in response to the launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the second with the longest potential range in its arsenal, by the North on Saturday.

The projectile traveled more than 900 kilometers and reached an apogee of more than 5,000 before falling into the waters of the Special Economic Zone (EEZ) of Japan, west of the island of Hokkaido.

The Japanese government today convened an emergency meeting team made up of officials from ministries and agencies to gather information about the missiles.

