North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

Missile. reference photo
North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)/Efe
Missile. reference photo
They are given as a ‘response’ to the military exercises carried out by the US and South Korea.
Seoul, March 14 (EFE).- North Korea launched an unspecified missile into the Sea of Japan today (called the East Sea in the two Koreas), as reported by the South Korean army in a statement, a day after Seoul and Washington began extensive maneuvers.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) did not give further details of the latest North Korean test, which is carried out after Pyongyang launched two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday.
This is the seventh launch so far this year carried out by the North Korean regimewhich has promised to give an “unprecedented response” to the allies’ Freedom shield spring exercises that began on Sunday and will last until March 23.
EFE
