North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards Japan. It is reported by Reuters…

According to the Japanese military, the missile does not threaten the country’s security and should not fall in its exclusive economic zone. However, the Japanese Coast Guard issued a special warning for fishing vessels in the Sea of ​​Japan.

On January 15, Kim Dong Yup, professor at the Institute of Far Eastern Problems at Gyeongnam University, said that the Bukkykson-5s ballistic missile, previously demonstrated by the North Korean authorities at the parade as “the most powerful weapon in the world,” is most likely just a mock-up: no real weapon would show for reasons of secrecy. According to the expert, even the previous model, Pukkykson-4, has never flown, and the year before last, Pukkykson-3, was launched only from a submerged barge, although this series of missiles is supposed to be launched from submarines.

In August 2020, a military report was submitted to the United States, which stated that North Korea was armed with up to 60 nuclear bombs and 5,000 tons of chemical weapons. In addition, analysts estimated the capacity of Pyongyang to produce new warheads at 5-6 units per year.