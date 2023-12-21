The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un threatened today to carry out a nuclear attack in case of “provocation” with “atomic weapons“, after South Korea and the United States met this week in Washington, where they discussed nuclear deterrence.

Kim congratulated the military who conducted a ballistic missile launch this week and noted that “it was a demonstration of the loyalty and firm stance of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in defending the country's sovereignty and a demonstration of the offensive response (… ) we will not even hesitate in a nuclear attack, when the enemy provokes with atomic weapons.”

In this sense, he believes that “the actions” of “opposition and counterattack” against the United States were “successfully carried out” and that they managed to carry out “the launch exercise of the most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, which greatly shocked the “Imperialist public opinion. Americans and their first-class puppets (…) who have committed self-destructive acts throughout the year.”

Likewise, Kim stated that “the defense of the country's dignity, sovereignty and interests can only be guaranteed with certainty by a strong power”, so “the authentic ability to defend lasting peace is to have the real ability to preemptively attack the enemy everywhere”, causing “any enemy to feel fear”.

On Monday, North Korean authorities launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwaseong-18, whose range was over 16,000 kilometers, so it could reach any point in the United States.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, condemned what represents the fifth launch of a missile of this type this year, thus joining the reactions of Japan, South Korea and the United States, which condemned the activity of the North Koreans .