Increase the production of ammunition, missiles. This is the order from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to “face any conflict at any time”. Kim called for an “urgent increase” in munitions production so that the army is always ready, can “prevent enemies” from using their armies against the country, and called for maintaining “overwhelming military strength” so that the forces of the “enemies” are “annihilated” in the event of an attack. Words that come as the United States and South Korea prepare for joint military maneuvers.

“The qualitative level of war preparations depends on the development of the munitions industry and the industry has a very important responsibility in accelerating war preparations”, said the North Korean leader, according to reports from the KCNA agency after a visit by Kim to military industry sites.

It is a “very urgent” task to supply frontline units, he said after in recent days he had asked the army to step up preparations for an offensive war that would neutralize “any form of attack in one fell swoop “.