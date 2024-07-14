North Korea | Kim Yo-jong says that “filth” from the south has been found in North Korea – hints with new garbage balloons

North Korea|When North Korea sends garbage, the South responds by sending K-pop.

North Korea manager Kim Jong-un sister Kim Yo-jong has promised that the country will respond to South Korea’s latest flyer campaign.

Those who tell about it news agency AP and the US channel of CBS according to Kim Yo-jong has hinted that North Korea could soon continue to torture its southern neighbor with junk balloons.

The border neighbors have been bothering each other for a long time.

Since May, North Korea has sent balloons carrying garbage across the border to South Korea. AP writes that there have been, for example, cigarette butts in the bags. South Korean news agency According to Yonhap some of the verses have contained excrement.

Garbage balloons according to North Korea, the broadcast was a counterattack to the propaganda sent by South Korea.

Apart from political leaflets, South Korea has sent them also for example balloons filled with memory sticks containing South Korean music and dollar bills.

AP says that in June, South Korea dragged loudspeakers to the border between the two countries, from which it has broadcast propaganda against North Korea to its neighboring country. It is the first time in six years that South Korea has sent its message in this way.

As for sending flyers, individual activist groups are behind them. South Korean authorities have said they will not interfere with the leafleting, as it could be seen as restricting freedom of expression.

Announcing the continuation of the garbage balloons, Kim Yo-jong said that “dirty leaflets and other South Korean filth” were found again on the North Korean side on Sunday.