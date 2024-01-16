South Korea is North Korea's “number one enemy” by constitution. Kim Jong-un threatens And Seoul responds, promising an “overwhelming response” in case of provocation. The tension rises in a question and response that is in some ways surprising. If Pyongyang's proclamation does not deviate from the traditional rhetoric of the hermit kingdom, the signal coming from Seoul is peremptory: “This government – the South Korean message – is different”.

What Kim Jong-un said

In a speech in Parliament, the official media reported, Kim reiterated that “reunification” is not possible and stated that terms such as “independence, peaceful reunification and great national unity” must be “erased” from the constitution. “We don't want war, but we don't intend to avoid it either”, Kim said, as the Chongnyon Chonwi newspaper wrote. And according to the North Korean leader, a constitutional amendment is needed to “instill” in North Koreans “the firm idea that the Republic of Korea is their number one enemy, their constant primary enemy“.

Meanwhile, the Supreme People's Assembly approved the abolition of the bodies for dialogue with South Korea (the Committee for Peaceful Reunification, the National Economic Cooperation Office and the Kumgangsan Tourism Association). According to a note from the KCNA agency, “the reunification of Korea can never happen with South Korea which has made 'unification by absorption' and 'unification under liberal democracy' a state policy”, something that it is regarded as “totally against our line of national reunification based on one nation, one state and two systems”.

Thus, for the Assembly it is a “serious mistake” to continue to consider Seoul as a “partner for reconciliation and reunification” due to its decision to declare Pyongyang as a “principal enemy” and its alliance with “external forces”, States United first.

According to Kim, “the hysteria of the confrontation of hostile forces has brought the situation to an extreme stage” and “the security environment of our country has steadily worsened” and “today it has become the most dangerous area in the world with the risk of the outbreak of a war”. The North Korean leader did not spare the United States from accusations, including for statements about the “end of our regime” and for the “incessant military exercises” with South Korea and Japan.

Seu's response

Kim's words left their mark and provoked an immediate reaction in Seoul. South Korea will impose “far greater” retaliation against North Korea in the event of a “provocation”, as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has assured.

“The current government of South Korea – warned Yoon – is different from previous ones. Our military has a great, overwhelming response capacity. If North Korea provokes, we will punish much harsher,” Yoon said, as quoted by Yonhap.

However, despite the increase in tension between the parties, the South Korean president recalled that the North Korean and South Korean people are “one and the same” and have “the same rights to enjoy freedom, human rights and prosperity”. .