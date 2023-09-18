Russia-North Korea, Kim Jong Un starts again with a gift: Putin’s kamikaze drones

After almost a week in Russia, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has left for Pyongyang. Kim leaves again, bringing home the gifts he received, including – the Tass agency reported – icfive kamikaze drones, a reconnaissance drone and a bulletproof vest received from a regional governor. Kim leaves Russia with the means in which he arrived, the green armored train, equipped with every comfort, which accompanies him on land journeys. The journey will be long, given that the train, very heavy, ‘hurries’ at around 60km per hour.

North Korea: Kim Jong-un concludes “successful” visit to Russia

Kim Jong-un is returning to North Korea after “successfully” concluding a visit to Russia which will mark a “radical new turning point in the development of bilateral relations” between the two countries. This was reported by North Korean state media according to which Kim left the city of Vladivostok yesterday, after a farewell ceremony at the Artyom-Primorsky railway station. With him, to pay homage, the Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology, Alexandr Kozlov, the governor of the Maritime Territory Administration, Oleg Kozhemyako, the mayor of Artyom, Byacheslav Kwon, and the Russian ambassador to North Korea , Alexander Matsegora. Kim expressed “his heartfelt thanks to President Putin and the Russian leadership for their special attention and warm hospitality” and “wished Russia prosperity and well-being”.

