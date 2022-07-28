North Korean President Kim Jong Un said North Korea is preparing to mobilize “fully and rapidly” its nuclear deterrence force and for any military confrontation with the United States. “We have weapons capable and completely ready to respond to all crises and we are able to mobilize fully and quickly with precision our own forces with a vocation for the nuclear deterrence of our country”, underlined the North Korean president in Pyongyang during the course of the ‘Victory Day, the 69th anniversary of the armistice or truce of the Korean War (1950-1953), as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

As for the US, Kim said: “I confirm that Korea is fully ready to respond to all military confrontations with the United States“, adding that if the United States continues to” hurt “North Korea’s image and” threaten its security and interests, it will have to resign itself to greater concerns and crises “.

Kim Jong Un has warned South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for his comments on a “preemptive strike” in the face of North Korea’s ballistic provocations. “If (the South) makes such a dangerous attempt, there will immediately be retaliation by powerful forces and the Yoon administration and his armies will be annihilated,” he warned. “The South Korean government and military criminals are looking for a fight against us,” he added.