North Korea has completed preparations for a nuclear test and is just waiting for the best moment, South Korean MP Ha Tae-keung says, citing national intelligence sources. The best time may be, in the words of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Asia. At a time when the covid epidemic in the ‘hermit state’ exploded, Pyongyang, according to observers, may want to show strength and divert attention from the health crisis.

According to “our intelligence” there is a “real possibility of other missile tests – including a long-range missile test or a nuclear test or both – in the days leading up to, during or after the president’s trip to the region,” he said. Sullivan. “We are preparing for any eventuality, including the possibility of such a provocation taking place while we are in Korea or Japan,” he added.

Biden will arrive in Seoul tomorrow and then travel to Tokyo on Sunday for his first mission to Asia as president of the United States. Last week the White House warned that North Korea could test a nuclear weapon for the first time in nearly five years as early as this month.