North Korea | Kim Jong-un’s daughter made her first public appearance at a non-military event

Kim Jong-un visited the sporting event with his daughter, who rarely appears in public. Little is known about the daughter.

North Korea manager Kim Jong-un was seen on Friday at a sports event together with his daughter, reports news agency Reuters.

According to state media, it was the first time Kim’s daughter has made a public appearance at a non-military event.

Read more: Kim Jong-un brought his daughter to the public – the mysterious child has never been seen with her father before

Little is known about the girl, and she has not been named in North Korean state media. Instead, he has been referred to as “beloved child” or “esteemed child”.

South Korea the intelligence service believes that the daughter’s name is Ju-ae. He has been identified as an American basketball player Dennis Rodman based on reports. Rodman spent time with Kim’s family in 2013.

At the event, Kim and his entourage watched, among other things, a football match and a tug-of-war together with state officials.