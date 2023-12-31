The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, ruled out this Sunday, December 31, during a plenary session of the Workers' Party, any possibility of reconciliation with his neighbor to the south and announced the launch of three new spy satellites, the reinforcement of his nuclear program and the introduction of attack drones by 2024.

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un said this Sunday, December 31, that he does not consider Seoul as a counterpart for reconciliation and unification, arguing that the neighboring country “has declared North Korea as its main enemy, so the (Workers) party has come to the conclusion that unification is not possible,” he stated in statements collected by the state agency KCNA.

This entire offensive is part of his response to what he called US efforts to bring the Korean peninsula into war, but analysts believe that he is actually preparing for the US electoral scenario, and for the possibility of achieving sanctions relief in in case Donald Trump reaches the White House again.

“Pyongyang could be waiting for the US presidential elections to pass to see what it can buy with its provocations with the next Administration,” says professor at Ewah University in Seoul, Leif-Eric Easley.

“Although North Korea has no intention of giving up nuclear weapons, it could seek payment for acting as a supposedly responsible nuclear power,” he added.

The KCNA agency reports that Kim Jong-un highlighted the importance of offering “an overwhelming war response capacity” to confront the “vicious” attacks against North Korea by the United States.which according to him has gone to “extremes unprecedented in history” to sour the atmosphere between Seoul and Pyongyang.

The United States responded this year to the wave of weapons tests carried out by North Korea by deploying military exercises with bombers and a nuclear submarine in the waters of its South Korean ally, which has been considered a provocation by the North's regime.

No reconciliation or reunification in sight

In his speech that closed the North Korean party's five-day plenary session, Kim Jong-un ruled out any possibility of advancing reconciliation, much less reunification, with his southern enemy.

Kim Jong-Un receives applause from the VIII Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea. Pyongyang, December 30, 2023 ©AP/KCNA

“We should not make the mistake of considering them as a counterpart for reconciliation and unification, as South Korea has declared us its main enemy and colluded with foreign forces while seeking the collapse of our regime and unification by absorption,” he said. the leader of Pyongyang.

During his speech, Kim referred to his peninsular neighbor as a “hemiplegic malformation” and a “subordinate colonial state” that is “contaminated by Yankee culture.”

His statements produced a reaction from the Seoul Unification Ministry, which issued a statement rejecting the hostility of the North Korean leader, and promising deterrence measures based on its solid alliance with the United States.

A program that is reinforced

Pyongyang launched its first spy satellite into orbit last November, with which it claims to have captured images of US military bases and installations. in San Diego, but also in Japan, the Suez Canal and on the island of Guam, although no record has been shown for the latter.

Now it also seeks to develop “powerful unmanned armed equipment and means for electronic warfare,” as Kim announced this Sunday, citing the need to “respond quickly to a possible nuclear crisis and mobilize all physical means, including nuclear force, in a timely manner.” “attempt to accelerate preparations for the great event of putting the entire territory of South Korea under our control.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attends with his daughter and an unidentified officer the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, from an unspecified point in North Korea, on November 18, 2023 ©AP/KCNA

Pyongyang has accelerated its arms race this year. In addition to the spy satellite, in 2023 it introduced new features among its defense capabilities, such as a nuclear torpedo, a submarine with the capacity to launch ballistic missiles and its first intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with solid fuel.

Likewise, it has strengthened relations with allies such as China and Russia, which have been responsible for blocking US attempts to toughen sanctions against Pyongyang.

