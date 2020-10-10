The Pyongyang regime took advantage of this XXL parade to ensure that there was “not a single person” with coronavirus in their country.

The secret was well kept: after several weeks of rehearsals, North Koreada unveiled a giant intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade on Saturday, October 10, held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party. Placed on a tractor-erector-launcher consisting of eleven axles, the machine paraded in Kim Il Sung Square, according to state television channel KCTV.

“We will continue to strengthen our army, for self-defense and deterrence, launched North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, gray suit on his back, in a speech broadcast (delayed) by state television. “If you don’t have the strength, you will have to wipe away the tears and blood that will flow from your two clenched fists”.

No mask, no social distancing

Should we be worried? It is in all case the “largest mobile liquid combustion missile ever seen to date”, tweeted Akit Panda, of the Federation of American Scientists, an NGO scrutinizing the risks associated with nuclear power.

For Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha University in Seoul (South Korea), it is not possible to know to what extent the equipment presented “really works”. But “The weaponry on display at the parade is a serious reminder that North Korea should not be ignored”. Experts are indeed convinced that North Korea has continued its nuclear and ballistic programs, which it justifies by the American threat, including during negotiations with the United States, in an impasse for more than a year.

Unlike previous parades, no foreign media had been invited this year. Many embassies are closed due to restrictions onu Covid-19, so the number of foreign observers is limited. Squadrons of fighter jets flew over the city, dropping flares, and then armored vehicles and missiles marched through the streets. None of the participants or anyone in the audience wore a mask. In fact, Kim Jong Un assured that there was “not a single person” reached du Covid-19 in his country.