The military parade to the glory of the ruling party was without half measures, Saturday, October 10, and without measure, period, in terms of health. No masks, no distancing for the 75th anniversary of the North Korean party. The threat of the coronavirus is defeated in the country, according to leader Kim Jong-Un. “I thank the North Koreans for their good health, none of them fell victim to the harmful virus “, he said.



How can we believe in this perfect balance sheet, a blessing for propaganda? As early as January, North Korea took drastic measures to protect itself, including the total closure of its border with China. The pandemic did not in any case prevent the regime from developing its weapons program. The parade presented a new intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching the American continent.