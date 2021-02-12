North Korea Kim Jong-un grumbled against his government and fired only a minister who had been in office for a month – a news video from a state TV channel shows events

Kim Jong-un thinks the government’s economic plan is not innovative enough.

North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un has harshly criticized its government following a four-day meeting of the ruling party. Kim also fired his finance minister, who was appointed in January. According to the state news agency KCNA.

On state television, Kim Jong-un was seen “shouting, pointing a finger, and banging a speaker’s bowl” as he spoke at the meeting. An excerpt from the broadcast can be viewed in connection with this article.

Last month, the party’s five-year financial plan was unveiled. Kim Jong-un accused the government of not making big enough changes to the plan compared to previous five-year plans. Even these past ones have “failed miserably in almost every area”.

The plan lacked “innovative perspectives and clear measures”.

Kim Jong-un attended the party meeting. The picture was published by the North Korean state news agency KCNA on February 12.­

Kim Jong-unin the rigorous speeches are a continuation of the country’s exceptionally honest assessment that the economy is not doing as well as North Korea has wanted to believe.

In August, Kim Jong-un informed the Central Committee inviting the party to a rare congress, held in January. The meeting of the Central Committee noted that the goals of economic recovery are far behind and that living standards have not improved.

The economic difficulties have been affected by, among other things, UN sanctions on the development of nuclear weapons in the country and the weakened trade with China caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News agency AP’s according to experts, the problems are so severe that they could cause panic and unrest among the country’s citizens. Because of the problems, North Korea has been forced to admit publicly that previous plans have not worked well enough. Kim Jong-un has apparently decided to admit the mistakes, but blame others for them.