Thursday, December 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

North Korea | Kim Jong-un demands the acceleration of war preparations

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
North Korea | Kim Jong-un demands the acceleration of war preparations

North Korea blames the escalation of tensions on the United States.

North Korea manager Kim Jong-un has ordered his party to speed up war preparations, such as the nuclear weapons program, the country's state media reported on Thursday.

Kim warned a week ago that the country would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if provoked with nuclear weapons.

Kim's according to the military situation on the Korean peninsula has escalated due to the “unprecedented” action of the United States against North Korea.

South Korea, Japan and the United States have increased their defense cooperation this year. The reason for that is North Korea's record missile testing during the current year.

#North #Korea #Kim #Jongun #demands #acceleration #war #preparations

See also  Italy | Bus falls from overpass onto railway tracks in Venice, mayor: "At least 20 dead"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Giannina Luján announces that she will become a mother for the first time at 40 years old: “Fit baby”

Giannina Luján announces that she will become a mother for the first time at 40 years old: “Fit baby”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result