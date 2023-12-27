North Korea | Kim Jong-un demands the acceleration of war preparations

North Korea blames the escalation of tensions on the United States.

North Korea manager Kim Jong-un has ordered his party to speed up war preparations, such as the nuclear weapons program, the country's state media reported on Thursday.

Kim warned a week ago that the country would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if provoked with nuclear weapons.

Kim's according to the military situation on the Korean peninsula has escalated due to the “unprecedented” action of the United States against North Korea.

South Korea, Japan and the United States have increased their defense cooperation this year. The reason for that is North Korea's record missile testing during the current year.