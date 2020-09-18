Highlights: North Korea’s ruthless dictator Kim Jong Un has built an extremely deadly new nuclear missile

North Korea’s brutal dictator Kim Jong-un, who loves killer missiles to an extreme degree, has created a highly lethal new nuclear missile that could devastate any city in the entire US. The news of North Korea’s missile making comes at a time when negotiations between Kim Jong-un and Western countries have stalled. The missile is named Hwasong-15 and Kim Jong Un can present it in the military parade.

It is being told that the main attraction of Kim Jong Un’s military parade is the Hwasong-15 missile. This missile can hit 8000 miles or about 12800 km with a 1000 kg explosive. North Korean state media reported that these new intercontinental missiles could carry huge nuclear weapons through which the entire US could be targeted.

A new structure was built to hide the new missile

Now pictures of preparations for this military parade have revealed that a new structure has been created to hide Kim Jong Un’s new missile. In addition, the Okru bridge connecting the parade ground in the capital Pyongyang has also been repaired. Some claim that the bridge has been repaired so that huge missiles can be easily carried from it.

The North Korean parade will be held at the Mirim Parade Training Ground. The Hwasong-15 missile is about 16 meters long, which is two meters shorter than Kim Jong Un’s favorite old missile Hwasong-14. Hwasong-15 is also two meters thick, allowing it to carry more fuel. Let me tell you that the case has remained the same since the failure of negotiation of nuclear deal between US and North Korea last year. On speculation about Kim Jong Un’s surgery, US President Donald Trump wished him a quick recovery. On the other hand, the tension between North and South Korea seems to be increasing.