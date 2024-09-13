KCNA did not provide any information on when exactly the visit took place or where the uranium enrichment plant is located. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, North Korea has publicly announced details about its uranium enrichment plant for the first time.

The Stockholm Peace Institute Sipri estimates that North Korea has around 50 nuclear warheads. However, this is only a rough estimate; the exact number is not known. The country is subject to extensive UN sanctions and import bans because of its nuclear program. The last known nuclear test took place in 2017.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have recently increased significantly. North Korea has significantly increased its missile tests in the past two years and has intensified its rhetoric against the USA and South Korea. There is increased military cooperation with Russia.

#North #Korea #Kim #Jongun #apparently #visits #uranium #enrichment #plant