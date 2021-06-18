Kim Jong Un had to admit that North Korea is facing a food shortage, due to typhoons and floods that destroyed much of last year’s crop, he said.

The leader told the assembly of the Workers’ Party that the country is going through “a tense situation” from the point of view of food resources.

This opens up a rare glimmer of transparency in a decidedly opaque government.

Second Kim Jong Un “The national economy as a whole has improved” compared to last year, even though it cannot hide the problem of food. The extent of the problem still remains to be defined, which, according to accredited sources, would however be quite serious.