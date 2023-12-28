“Speed ​​up war preparations”. It would be this the order given by North Korean leader Kim Jong Unwith thoughts always turned to the nuclear program.

Kim “defined” yesterday “the tasks of the People's Army and the ammunition, nuclear weapons and civil defense industries to further accelerate war preparations” during a meeting of the Workers' Party, as reported by the North Korean agency Kcna.

For Kim, “the political and military situation” on the peninsula has become “serious” due to the “moves” of the United States and “its vassal forces” against North Korea that are “unprecedented in history”.

Only last Thursday, after the December 18 launch of another intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim threatened a nuclear attack in the event of “provocations” with “atomic weapons”.