North Korea | Japan warned of an overflying North Korean missile but retracted its speech

South Korea says its northern neighbor launched at least three missiles early Thursday.

North Korea the missile launched did not fly over Japan in the end, says the Japanese defense minister.

The Japanese administration said earlier that the missile had flown over the country towards the Pacific Ocean, and people living in the northern parts of the country were given a special warning for this reason at a little before eight in the morning local time. Residents were advised to stay indoors or seek shelter.

– The missile was found to have the potential to fly over the Japanese island group, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters and said the alerts were issued because of this.

– After checking this information, we confirmed that the missile did not cross the Japanese island group, but disappeared over the Sea of ​​Japan, he continued.

According to the South Korean armed forces, North Korea has launched at least three missiles on Thursday.

Warnings were also issued on the South Korean island due to the launch.

Yesterday South Korea’s armed forces said its northern neighbor had launched at least 20 missiles and fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea border area between the two countries.

One of Wednesday’s missiles landed near South Korea’s territorial waters, and the country responded to its northern neighbor’s launches by firing missiles near North Korea’s territorial waters.

About a month ago North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Also at that time, warnings were given to residents in parts of Japan due to the launch.

North Korea later said that that launch, as well as several other missile tests conducted around the same time, had practiced the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Tactical nuclear weapons refer to nuclear weapons used on the battlefield, the effect of which is more limited than that of strategic nuclear weapons.

North Korea has recently criticized the mutual exercises between the United States and South Korea, which according to North Korea are preparations for a possible attack.

The United States and South Korea have said that North Korea’s recent missile tests could culminate in another nuclear test, which would be North Korea’s seventh in a row.