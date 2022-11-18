North Korea | Japan believes that a North Korean ballistic missile fell into its territorial waters

North Korea has recently conducted numerous missile tests.

North Korea has launched a missile that is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile, Japan’s defense ministry and South Korea’s armed forces say. Japan believes the missile fell into its territorial waters.

According to a press release from the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the missile was still in the air an hour after launch. Moments later, the Japanese Prime Minister said that the missile is believed to have fallen into the sea in Japan’s territorial waters west of Hokkaido Prefecture.

North Korea has recently conducted numerous missile tests. At the beginning of November, it fired as many as 23 missiles within a short period of time, and yesterday the country launched a short-range ballistic missile.