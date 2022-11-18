Friday, November 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

North Korea | Japan believes that a North Korean ballistic missile fell into its territorial waters

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 18, 2022
in World Europe
0

North Korea has recently conducted numerous missile tests.

North Korea has launched a missile that is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile, Japan’s defense ministry and South Korea’s armed forces say. Japan believes the missile fell into its territorial waters.

According to a press release from the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the missile was still in the air an hour after launch. Moments later, the Japanese Prime Minister said that the missile is believed to have fallen into the sea in Japan’s territorial waters west of Hokkaido Prefecture.

North Korea has recently conducted numerous missile tests. At the beginning of November, it fired as many as 23 missiles within a short period of time, and yesterday the country launched a short-range ballistic missile.

#North #Korea #Japan #believes #North #Korean #ballistic #missile #fell #territorial #waters

See also  Election officials pressured by Trump: 'I had to find 1,780 votes'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In the Moscow region hospital rescued "iron man"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.