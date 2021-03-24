On Sunday, North Korea conducted missile tests, just days after US Defense and Secretary of State Lloyd Oson and Anthony Blinken visited Seoul, a US official said Tuesday, in the first public challenge to President Joe Biden’s administration.

The official confirmed that two missiles were launched Sunday, which is reminiscent of Pyongyang’s past practices by using its missile tests to provoke Washington and Seoul.

While the official did not give information about the two missiles.

Their release comes after warnings to intelligence agencies that Pyongyang may be preparing for such actions.

The official said the United States detected the missile launches as soon as they happened.

But neither South Korea nor North acknowledged the launch so far, which is not unusual for the two opponents, and US officials have remained silent until now.

Analysts saw these experiences as a modest challenge to the new Biden administration as the latter made efforts to engage in denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The launches came just days after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Japan and South Korea to discuss alliances and security issues in the region, as a nuclear-armed North Korea is seen as a central threat.