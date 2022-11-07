Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

The Russian armed forces are currently struggling with a lack of ammunition. Deliveries from North Korea are intended to remedy the situation and strengthen the relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Moscow – The Russian military is currently preparing for a harsh winter. The offensive efforts of the armed forces have been limited to a minimum for several weeks. After the Ukrainian army had already recaptured large parts of the occupied Kharkiv region, Kyiv is now setting its sights on the south of the country. The first intermediate goal should be the reconquest of the strategically important metropolis of Cherson. From there, Ukrainian troops could advance further along the Black Sea coast towards the cities of Melitopol and Mariupol.

Putin’s armed forces are running out of ammunition – North Korea is said to be supplying artillery shells

A shortage of ammunition could prove to be another major problem for the Russian armed forces in the coming months. The need for artillery shells in particular is so great that Moscow will probably have to rely on supplies from North Korea. Like the British portal the Guardians reported that the Kremlin is said to be increasingly using North Korean-made projectiles over the winter in order to relieve national ammunition production.

US intelligence services reported last week that North Korea could cover up the arms deliveries by making the deliveries through third countries in Africa or the Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin poses with Russian soldiers in a picture released by the state news agency Sputnik. © MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP

True target “obscured”: US official reports of arms shipments by North Korea

“Our intelligence indicates that the DPRK is secretly supplying a significant number of artillery shells to Russia’s war in Ukraine, while obscuring the true target of the arms shipments by attempting to appear as if they were going to countries in the Middle East or North Africa,” said John Kirby, communications director for the United States National Security Council.

Kirby did not provide information on the countries through which the arms deliveries are made. However, North Korea has been working with Iran for a long time – including on a joint missile program – and Pyongyang has supplied weapons to Tehran in the past.

Ukraine war could further increase dependency between Russia and North Korea

Russia and North Korea also have a common past. Pyongyang was one of the few countries to recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Cherson. Moscow previously blocked new sanctions against North Korea through its veto right in the UN Security Council. The developments in the Ukraine war could now contribute to further increasing the dependency between Russia and North Korea.

“Russia has shortages in several key areas, such as stockpiles of 122mm ammunition, and North Korea has a significant stockpile of that ammunition,” military expert Jack Watling told the Guardians. Pyongyang is also an obvious choice for arms shipments to Russia because the armed forces use North Korean variants of Soviet weapon systems that are compatible with Russian systems.

Russia probably buys ammunition from North Korea – indication of the state of the army?

Moscow’s growing drive to buy arms and ammunition abroad may provide another indication of the poor state of the Russian army. Recently, Iran also confirmed the delivery of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Russia for the first time. The Russian military has used these during attacks on Ukrainian metropolises in recent weeks. (fd)