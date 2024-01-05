Kim Jong-Un during his visit to a North Korean base | Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

North Korea began this Friday (5) the reconstruction of its checkpoints in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the country from South Korea, using concrete to make them more resistant, according to information from Seoul.

The measure is seen as a violation of the 2018 agreement between the two Koreas, which provided for the demilitarization of the area and the destruction of dozens of posts on both sides.

South Korea's Ministry of Defense warned on Friday that Kim Jong-un's regime could increase the number of posts and heavy weapons in the region, amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula. Furthermore, the South Korean Army detected the installation of landmines by North Korean troops on two roads that symbolized reconciliation between the parties.

Earlier, South Korea issued an alert ordering the evacuation of residents of two islands near the border with North Korea. This action was a response to artillery fire fired by Kim Jong-un's country, which fell within an area separating the two countries.

North Korea announced that it would boost the production of missile launch vehicles and that its nuclear arsenal was “ready” to “completely annihilate” the United States and South Korea in the event of a “provocation”. The country has intensified its bellicose rhetoric in recent months, in response to joint military maneuvers carried out between Washington and Seoul.

According to the Argentine website Infobae, experts say that this year there could be small-scale military clashes between North and South along the border. They also expect Pyongyang to test new intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching American territory and other important weapons.