North Korea | Is North Korea preparing for war? The experts published a chilling article

A hermit state Analysts who follow North Korea are usually stealthy, quelling fears raised by the nuclear-armed state's bellicose rhetoric in public.

This line was deviated from in January. Respected in their field Robert Carlin and Siegfried Hecker published an article whose thesis is chilling: like his grandfather Kim Il-sung more than half a century earlier, Kim Jong-un has made a strategic decision about war.

US analysts consider the situation on the Korean peninsula to be the most dangerous since 1950, when the Korean War broke out and took millions of Koreans to their graves.

“We don't know when or how Kim plans to pull the trigger, but the danger is already far greater than Washington, Seoul and Tokyo routinely warn,” Carlin and Hecker write on the 38North website.

The authors of the analysis are no featherweights. Carlin is a former CIA analyst and Hacker Nuclear scientist specializing in North Korea. Both know the country like the back of their hand.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter watch a missile launch in an undated photo released by North Korean state media in December 2023.

Neighbor the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, Kim Jong-un, has ordered the removal of references to peaceful reunification and South Koreans as compatriots from the constitution. Instead, South Korea is promised to be conquered in war.

“We can specify in our constitution the complete occupation, subjugation and annexation of the ROK (South Korea) in the event of war on the Korean Peninsula,” Kim stated in January of the New York Times by.

North Korea at the beginning of the year fired cannons towards the Yeonpyeong Islands of South Korea. At the same time, the country has continued its missile tests. South Korea's armed forces said on Thursday that North Korea had fired cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, reported Reuters.

of the New York Times according to the United States estimates that North Korea may use “lethal force” against South Korea in the coming months.

Excited despite this, many rushed to refute Carlin and Hecker's gloomy assessment. BBC asked seven experts in Asia, Europe and North America about it, and couldn't find anyone who agreed.

“Risking the future of the administration in a catastrophic conflict is not part of the way of thinking of North Koreans,” he says Christopher Green from Crisis Group.

See also Electricity | "It's going to be a really hard winter for those who don't have old contracts in force" - HS's calculator shows how much it can cost to end your electricity contract Kim Jong-un and other leaders of North Korea's ruling party attended the funeral of a party member in a photo released by state media on January 21.

Helsingin Sanomat the experts interviewed do not believe that North Korea will go to war either.

“I don't see any basis for the decision to attack North Korea,” says a researcher to HS Antti Leppänen.

He questions the claim that the situation on the peninsula would be more difficult than at any time since the Korean War. The border skirmishes of the 1960s, or the “second Korean war”, in which hundreds died and an attempt was made to assassinate the president of South Korea, can also fit in between.

According to the Finnish researcher, the modern situation is not so tense.

“Of course, that doesn't mean that something serious can't happen,” says Leppänen.

The article by US analysts has not aroused great reactions in South Korea's public debate in the country's largest newspapers, says Leppänen.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the opening ceremony of the Gangwon Youth Winter Olympics.

Doubtful an expert specializing in the area from the New York consulting company Park Strategies also views war intentions Sean Kingwho commented on the matter to HS by e-mail.

“I can't get inside Kim Jong-un's head, but I can't imagine that he is any closer to starting a war today than he has been in recent years,” King writes.

“North Korea is always preparing for war and the Kim regime needs a constant external threat with which it can justify the miserable conditions of its subjects.”

South Korea's conservative president Yoon Suk-yeol has pursued a hard line on North Korea, but the parliament is held by moderate liberals.

According to King, North Korea is keeping an eye on its southern neighbor's April elections, as the Liberal Democratic Party is expected to increase its majority.

“This would further weaken Yoon Suk-yeol's tenuous grip on power. Why wouldn't Kim want to take advantage of that?”

South Korea, the United States and Japan held joint military exercises in January.

In the year 2011 the accelerated missile tests associated with the reign of Kim Jong-un that has begun. More than three quarters of North Korea's missile tests have been conducted during his term, reported CNN at the end of 2022.

In 2023 at least 36 different missiles were tested, and the tests have continued since the turn of the year. Sean King believes that Kim Jong-un has learned a lesson from the war in Ukraine.

“The events in Ukraine, I believe, reinforce North Korea's view that if the country has nuclear weapons, it can attack its neighbor without fear of a counterattack.”

At its longest, the range of North Korea's missiles reaches all the way to North America.

“In that situation, Kim would make the risky bet that Washington would not sacrifice San Francisco or Seattle for Seoul.”

North Korea was thought to have had around 30 nuclear warheads last year. It is believed to have the raw materials to assemble a total of about a hundred nuclear weapons.

An undated photo of Kim Jong-un's visit to an armed forces factory published by North Korean state media at the beginning of the year.

War doesn't seem likely, because the main drive of the party ruling North Korea is the instinct of self-preservation, says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute (Upi) Jyrki Kallio.

“The main goal of the North Korean Workers' Party regime is survival.”

Kallio still considers North Korea's declaration that it no longer seeks the reunification of the peninsula as a significant turning point.

“The North Korean leadership is finally ready to draw a conclusion that has been clear for decades: if reunification were to happen, it would be on the South's terms.”

Pyongyang would therefore admit that the event would resemble the reunification of Germany, where a richer country would swallow a poorer one.

What's worst for the Pyongyang regime, the North Koreans might welcome the South's supremacy with open arms, says Kallio.

“This would of course mean the end of the party and the regime. I would see this as the main reason why the goal of reunification has been abandoned.”

Kim Jong-un's visit to the New Year's Spring Festival in North Korea's state media image.

Sean King does not believe that North Korea has actually given up its pursuit of reunification.

“North Korea is an ethno-nationalist state that cannot survive in the long term without the unification of Korea as a goal.”

According to King, Kim is still living the dream of subjugating the entire Korean peninsula. However, King considers Kim to have given up on improving relations with the Yoon administration.

North Korea arouses international concern with its intercontinental missiles and nuclear weapons, but it also has huge land forces – at least on paper.

About 1.3 million soldiers serve in the army, supported by a reserve of about 600,000. Artillery also poses a significant threat to the southern neighbor.

About half of South Koreans live in the greater area of ​​the capital Seoul, a significant part of which is within range of North Korean artillery fire.

His words China, which is historically a supporter of North Korea – albeit reluctantly – would also have something to say about the war.

“The relations between China and North Korea are good on paper, but in practice very bad,” says Upi's Jyrki Kallio.

According to Kallio, China has been irritated by North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile program, because the East Asian power values ​​stability and its economic ties to South Korea.

“In practice, China's support for North Korea is minimal. China has given just as much as it considers necessary to prevent North Korea from completely collapsing.”

According to Kallio, this also means that China's influence on North Korea is very small.

According to the researcher, North Korea sees China as a domineering big brother. It has a warmer attitude towards Russia, which is seen as the successor to the old ally the Soviet Union.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2023 in the Russian Far East.

Relations have become closer as North Korea supplies Russia with ammunition for the war in Ukraine. That could be bad news for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Unlike China, Russia might have a favorable attitude to a new Korean war, which would take attention away from Ukraine, says Kallio.

“I'm terribly afraid that preventing a conflict is not in Russia's interests at the moment.”

Other sources used: Council of Foreign Relations, Defense Casualty Analysis System, Arms Control Association, The Korea Times.