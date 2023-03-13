During the 1990s, North Korea faced a period of severe food shortages, which, according to estimates, caused the death of between 600,000 and 1 million inhabitants, equivalent to 3% to 5% of the population of North Korea. communist country at the time. This period of great famine was called the Arduous March.

In such a closed country, having accurate information is difficult, but some indicators suggest that North Korea is approaching its worst period of food insecurity since the 1990s.

Satellite images taken by South Korea, whose Ministry of Unification has already asked the World Food Program (WFP) for help, showed that food production in its northern neighbor had a decrease of 180,000 tons in 2022 compared to 2021.

The WFP itself had warned about intense droughts and floods that would affect North Korean production in the 2022/2023 period.

Lucas Rengifo-Keller, a researcher at the American think tank Peterson Institute for International Economics, pointed out that North Korea has historically maintained a goal of food self-sufficiency.

“However, achieving adequate agricultural production in North Korea’s unfavorable soils has ironically generated a heavy dependence on imported goods and left the country exposed to global shocks, diplomatic conflicts and adverse weather. Furthermore, the state’s arbitrary repression of independent donju (entrepreneurs) reduces incentives and deprives the economy of investment and growth,” noted Rengifo-Keller in a recent article on the 38 North website, in which he warned that food availability in South Korea North “probably has fallen below the minimum relative to human needs” and “is at the worst level since the country’s famine in the 1990s”.

Now, the complete closure of the border with China and the intensification of North Korean isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, imposed by the dictator Kim Jong-un (who recently stated that the country needs to undergo a “fundamental transformation” in agriculture ), prevent the arrival of food through the parallel market, one of the great axes of subsistence of the population since the implantation of communism.

“North Korea has deepened isolation and repression, exacerbating the country’s humanitarian crisis, with millions of citizens suffering from severe food insecurity and lack of medical care,” said a number of organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights. Watch, in an open letter sent in February to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Another action by the dictator that led to this scenario of insecurity is his insistence on directing resources to the North Korean arms program, instead of using them to improve the living conditions of the population.

“The regime is aware of how difficult things are for ordinary people in North Korea, but continues to prioritize propaganda and fanfare for the Kim family, missile launches and tight controls. [sobre]

the population,” Sokeel Park, director of the non-profit organization Freedom in North Korea (Link), told the BBC.

Park, whose organization helps relocate North Korean refugees to South Korea and the United States, said Link has received “several credible reports of [que há] people dying of starvation” in the country.

However, the communist dictatorship does not seem willing to admit its mistakes: in February, the official newspaper of the Workers’ Party of North Korea pointed out that foreign aid is a “trap”. [de outros países] to plunder and subjugate.”

“It is a mistake to try to boost the economy by accepting and eating this poisoned sweet”, he argued, in an editorial. In this cheap rhetorical gamble from Pyongyang, the lives of millions of North Koreans are at stake.