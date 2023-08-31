The warning step comes after the United States deployed strategic bombers in the region.

“The missile unit launched two tactical ballistic missiles towards the northeast at Pyongyang International Airport, and correctly carried out the nuclear strike mission,” the Korean Central News Agency reported.

South Korea’s military said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday evening, hours after the United States deployed B1B bombers as part of joint air exercises between the two allies.

The launch comes a day before South Korea and the United States wrap up 11 days of joint military exercises, which Pyongyang has condemned.

The B-1B fighter jets conducted separate air exercises with warplanes from South Korea and Japan earlier Wednesday.

UN Security Council resolutions imposed strict sanctions on nuclear-armed North Korea, banning its use of ballistic missiles.