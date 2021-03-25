Since April of last year there should be no more weapons tests from North Korea. Apparently, however, two cruise missiles flew towards the Yellow Sea on Sunday. The US government is not concerned about this.

Seoul / Washington – North Korea reportedly carried out the first missile test since US President Joe Biden took office on Sunday. During the weapons test, two short-range cruise missiles were probably fired on the west coast of North Korea, the General Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces said on Wednesday. The test doesn’t seem to worry Joe Biden. When asked by journalists whether the test would be seen as a provocation, the US President, citing the US Department of Defense, said on Tuesday evening (local time) in Washington: “No … everything as usual. There is no new problem with what they did. “

North Korea missile test: response to joint South Korea-US military exercise

North Korea’s weapons test came after a joint military exercise between the armed forces of South Korea and the United States, according to the German press agency. The nine-day command exercise, which did not include field training, ended on Thursday last week. However, North Korea did not approve of these exercises. The influential sister of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, had condemned the military exercises and accused the new US administration of wanting to cause trouble as a first step. In addition, during a visit to Seoul (South Korea) last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for increased influence over the government in Pyongyang in the dispute over the North Korean nuclear weapons program.

According to information from dpa the US government is in the process of formulating a new North Korea policy in cooperation with South Korea and other allies. The full review of this policy, including options, is almost complete, said a senior government official. Washington has no “illusions about how difficult it will be” about the diplomatic efforts it has made with North Korea.

Missile test in North Korea: tests of cruise missiles are not sanctioned by UN resolutions

It was North Korea’s first known missile test since the spring of last year, according to the dpa. The test appears to be part of the North Korean military’s winter training, the South Korean news agency quoted as saying Yonhap a military representative. UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, which, depending on their design, can also carry nuclear warheads. However, tests of cruise missiles are not subject to sanctions against the country. In contrast to ballistic missiles, cruise missiles have their own permanent drive.

The self-proclaimed nuclear power North Korea has been driving its missile program for many years. The focus is on the development of ballistic missiles. In addition, the isolated country under ruler Kim Jong Un is developing other weapon systems, including guided weapons. The negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington on the North Korean nuclear program have not advanced for two years. (dp / dpa)