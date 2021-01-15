Submarine-launched strategic ballistic missiles were presented on Thursday in the DPRK capital Pyongyang.

The missiles were on display during a military parade in honor of the Eighth Congress of the Korean Workers’ Party.

According to the agency, the parade was held at Kim Il Sung Square in downtown Pyongyang with the participation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The event also featured the latest examples of tactical missiles and self-propelled artillery units.

Previously, Kim Jong-un said that North Korea will continue to strengthen its nuclear forces and develop defense capabilities.