North Korea announced a nationwide lockdown on Thursday to contain “the first” outbreak of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. State media speak of a “national emergency” after infections with the Omikron variant BA.2 of the virus were identified in the capital Pyongyang earlier this week. Nothing has been released about the number of infections or the source of infection.

It is the first public acknowledgment of the presence of the coronavirus in North Korea. So far, the isolated country has maintained that it is free from the virus. However, the United States and South Korea doubt this. South Korea’s foreign minister has already expressed North Korea’s anger at the end of 2020 by to say that she found it “hard to believe” that there were no corona cases in North Korea.

North Korea now faces the “most serious emergency” in fighting the virus that has been “firmly defended” since the start of the pandemic, according to the state news agency KCNA. Residents are not allowed to leave their cities and workplaces are isolated to prevent virus spread.

North Korea has refused international assistance with vaccinations, such as the UN’s Covax vaccine program, and experts believe that most of the more than 25 million North Koreans are unvaccinated, threatening a major health crisis. The World Health Organization (WHO) has no official figures on infections or vaccinations.

Mouth nose mask Kim

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was seen on state television wearing a mouth-nose mask during a politburo meeting, according to the AP news agency. Previously, Kim was the only person who did not wear a mask during such gatherings. He called according to South Korean media called for “vigilance,” saying that “unscientific fear, lack of faith, and weak will” are more dangerous than the “evil virus.”

North Korea kept its borders closed for more than two years during the pandemic, but earlier this month it allowed trains from China to bring much-needed imports of goods into the country. Last month was also a nightly military parade organized in Pyongyang, where tens of thousands of people without monk caps gathered.

