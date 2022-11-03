North Korea, new missile launch. Kim continues to provoke

Yet another day of voltage between both Koreas. Kim Jong Un launched a missile intercontinental in the night, but the attempt is failed. There North Korea today launched another three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan, two of which are short-range and one intercontinental (ICBM), but the test of the latter has failed according to the armed forces of South Korea United States condemned the launch of the ICBM: Pyongyang has violated so the UN resolutionsWashington said urging the imposition of sanctions.

The United States and South Korea have also decided to extend the aerial exercises joint ventures started on October 31st. One of Kim’s dropped missiles triggered the anti-aircraft alarm pushing the residents of an island of the South Korea and the inhabitants of some areas of the Japan northern to get to the shelter. The Japanese premier’s office initially claimed that a missile had flown over the country, but that was later corrected by the Defense.

