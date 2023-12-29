South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said on Friday that the number of containers transferred by North Korea to Russia, which were allegedly carrying artillery and other military equipment for use in the invasion of Ukraine, had already is about 5,000.

At a news conference in Seoul, Shin said the volume of containers that the South Korean military detected being transferred in October from the port of Rason in northeastern North Korea to a port near Vladivostok in Russia's far east was of around 5,000, and highlighted that this movement seems to have accelerated a lot in the last two months.

“If you convert (5,000 containers) into 122mm ammunition, that's more than 400,000 (artillery) rounds, and if you do it with 152mm ammunition, that's more than two million rounds,” Shin declared, further stating that South Korean military intelligence is carefully analyzing the situation.

Seoul believes that since Pyongyang began sending material to Moscow, other equipment may have been included in the shipments, such as ammunition for tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, portable surface-to-air missiles, rifles, machine guns and even short-range ballistic missiles.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in September when they agreed to expand military cooperation and confirm the recent rapprochement between the two countries.

The meeting is believed to have cemented Pyongyang's logistical support for Moscow's campaign in the Ukraine war in exchange for military support and technology for the Kim regime.